Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 16,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,920. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

