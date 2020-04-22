Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.76. 1,594,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

