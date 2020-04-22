Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,266,000 after purchasing an additional 866,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,331,000 after purchasing an additional 790,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 6,099,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,898. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

