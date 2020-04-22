Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nike by 279.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. 6,596,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523,661. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

