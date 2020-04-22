Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in General Electric by 16.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 77,251,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,427,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.