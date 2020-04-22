Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. 938,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,953. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

