Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $21.22, 341,609 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,448,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $181,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

