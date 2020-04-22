Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.59. 1,497,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,796. The company has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.