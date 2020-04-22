Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 75000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 825.99. The company has a market cap of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Novra Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NVI)

Novra Technologies, Inc provides products, systems, and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The company offers video distribution products and systems for the provision of end-to-end solutions to traditional and non-traditional video networks; end-to-end infrastructure solutions, including uplink and receive site equipment, as well as network management, encryption, and targeted regionalization/ad insertion services to broadcast radio networks; and hardware infrastructure, and content distribution network software solution for ultra-reliable and secure file broadcasting.

