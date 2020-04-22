Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitbns, WazirX and Koinex. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $1.17 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.04581334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014050 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010298 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,678 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BITBOX, Bitrue, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, WazirX, Huobi, Zebpay and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

