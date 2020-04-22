Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $5.88. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 574,900 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,905,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 952,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 529,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 716,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 504,148 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,319,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

