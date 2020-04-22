Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $5.88. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 574,900 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
