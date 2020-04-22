Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.87

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $12.55. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 317,800 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMZ)
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
