Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.87

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $12.55. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 317,800 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMZ. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

