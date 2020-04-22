NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $17.54 on Tuesday, hitting $269.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,328,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,730,949. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

