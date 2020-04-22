OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 38.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $480,507.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinEx and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.04598627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010309 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003350 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,271,890 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Hotbit, Kucoin, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

