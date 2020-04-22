Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 11,276,500 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth about $4,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 2,340,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,834. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

