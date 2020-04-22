PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of PACCAR worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in PACCAR by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 508,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. 1,934,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,662. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

