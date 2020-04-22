Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Trading Up 25.9%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) shares were up 25.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 1,306,529 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 430,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

A number of analysts have commented on PONY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

