Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $12.76. 20,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 17.57%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,880.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $401,150. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 255,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 245,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

