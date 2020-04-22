ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $130.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033540 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00044699 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,185.46 or 1.01201745 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00062622 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000739 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

