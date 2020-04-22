Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.00

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 117752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,980,000.00.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

