Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

