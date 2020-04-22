Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 116,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 67,280 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Paychex by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

