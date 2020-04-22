Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.54. 11,622,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537,885. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

