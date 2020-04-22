Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.54. 11,622,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

