Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.
Shares of PAG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 298,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,795. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
