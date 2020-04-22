Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 298,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,795. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

