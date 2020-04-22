Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PVL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 232,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,663. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.26%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

