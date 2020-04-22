Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,068 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. 46,166,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,334,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

