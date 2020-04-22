Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 127,879 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893,643. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

