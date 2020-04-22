Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 27,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,620,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

