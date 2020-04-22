Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 268.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 192,701 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,331,000 after purchasing an additional 136,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.79. 1,218,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.