Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,912 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 552.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.45. 6,363,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.