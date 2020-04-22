Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $558,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 898,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

