Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pfenex in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,665. Pfenex has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,602,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pfenex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfenex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfenex by 1,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 413,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 388,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 253,267 shares during the last quarter.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

