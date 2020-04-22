Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Shares Gap Down to $72.28

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.58, but opened at $72.28. Philip Morris International shares last traded at $72.67, with a volume of 2,149,589 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after buying an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

