Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.71

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.71 and traded as low as $16.58. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 11,920 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 56,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

