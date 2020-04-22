Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.62

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.62 and traded as low as $12.43. Pimco Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 122,359 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 1,187.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.