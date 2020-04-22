Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.81 and last traded at $34.96, approximately 17,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 580,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 658,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNFP)
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
