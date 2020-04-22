Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.81 and last traded at $34.96, approximately 17,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 580,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 658,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

