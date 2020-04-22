PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,781. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

