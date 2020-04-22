POA 1-Day Volume Tops $24,699.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Bibox. Over the last week, POA has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $24,699.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

