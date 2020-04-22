Polaris Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 put options.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. 750,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Polaris Industries from $102.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

