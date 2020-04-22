Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Short Interest Update

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 978,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Pool alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,286,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Pool by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

POOL stock traded down $6.84 on Tuesday, hitting $184.76. 218,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,220. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.