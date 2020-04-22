PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get PPD alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. 533,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.49. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,235,000.00.

About PPD

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.