PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $108.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.94.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.07. 1,287,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,019,000 after buying an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.