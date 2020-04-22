Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.10, 12,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,186,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Precigen had a negative net margin of 324.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 5,972,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

