Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.40. Precision Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 181,907 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

