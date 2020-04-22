ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $14.45

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 32,831,279 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

