Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PMMAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS PMMAF remained flat at $$60.00 on Wednesday. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

