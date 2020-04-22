Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.48

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.48 and traded as low as $60.00. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 122 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMMAF. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.