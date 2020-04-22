Putnam Master Int. Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PIM opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Int. Income has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

