R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $150.17

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $150.17 and traded as low as $104.00. R.E.A. shares last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.43. The company has a market cap of $41.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.85.

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2017, its planted area comprised approximately 44,094 hectares. In addition, the company is involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

